Ellbee’s General Store, 6 W. Main Street in Wentzville, Missouri, offers something for everyone. Located in Old Town Wentzville, Ellbee’s boasts a full coffee bar, teas, handcrafted seasonings, chocolates, nostalgic candies and items, baked goods, specialty sodas and much more. Pick up some Ellbee’s Gourmet Garlic to liven up your next meal with flavors like Zesty, Asian Zing and Tuscan.
Ellbee’s now serves bubble tea, a refreshing and popular treat in a variety of fun flavors.
For more information or to shop online and search through the extensive inventory from home, visit www.ellbeesgeneralstore.com.