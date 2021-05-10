Following a slew of problems including an FBI raid, employee arrests and legal battles, Great Circle’s residential treatment program at the behavioral health center’s headquarters in Webster Groves has closed.
The nonprofit’s residential treatment program closed on Friday, April 30, but all other operations at the Webster Groves campus at 330 N. Gore Ave. will continue. That includes Great Circle Academy, an accredited K-12 school that provides specialized education and therapy services for hundreds of area students each school day. Other services also include family and parent support, home visits, foster care case management, autism respite and more.
The closure of the residential program was expected and officials have been preparing for it since Great Circle announced in February that it would be shut down. Prior to that, FBI agents raided the Webster Groves campus and the state suspended new admissions there. Five employees have since been charged with felonies for physically abusing children who have autism.
Great Circle released a prepared statement earlier this week about the closure of the residential program.
“Through the hard work and collaboration of many individuals at Great Circle and multiple child welfare partners, all residential treatment clients on the Webster Groves campus have been successfully transferred to new living arrangements,” it said.
Those arrangements may include other residential treatment programs, foster care homes or children’s original homes with extensive in-home supports.
Great Circle officials declined to say how many children and staff were affected by the closure, but the Webster Groves facility was licensed to care for up to 68 children ranging in age from 6-21, according to state records.
Although dozens of staff members faced lay offs, Great Circle said it would help staff affected by the closing with opportunities to transition to positions open elsewhere in the organization.
Allegations
Great Circle, created in 2009 by the merger of Edgewood Children’s Center and Boys and Girls Town of Missouri, has faced a number of lawsuits accusing administrators and staff of child abuse at several of its locations, including Webster Groves. Several former employees are also facing criminal charges.
Most recently, former Great Circle youth care specialist Neil Riley II, 24, was charged on March 17 with nine felony counts of abusing a health care recipient and causing physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Riley was the fifth Great Circle employee to be charged with abuse within the same month. Andrew Wright, Dwayne Jennings, Amara Jorden and Wayne Roberts were charged March 1 with felony abuse of a health care recipient that caused physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim. All four physically abused children have autism, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
In 2019, former Great Circle CEO Vincent D. Hillyer was charged with six felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and six felony counts of abuse of a health care recipient that resulted in physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to St. Louis County court records. He was also charged in 2019 with felonies for additional counts of endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of a health care recipient, as well as a misdemeanor of assault. Hillyer, 60, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Audit Claims Medicaid Fraud
An audit conducted earlier this year of Medicaid claims for services the state paid to Great Circle identified roughly $1.9 million in “improper billing,” according to the Missouri Department of Social Services.
The department informed Great Circle that if the amount wasn’t repaid in full, “immediate action” would be taken to recover the money. Despite the agency’s pending appeal of the audit findings, Great Circle submitted a check for 60% of the overpayment amount on March 9, according to Rebecca Woelfel with the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Woelfel added that the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit and Great Circle are finalizing a repayment agreement for the remaining $797,000 to be paid to MO HealthNet.
In a prepared statement, Great Circle reiterated that it is appealing the audit findings and that if “Great Circle prevails, the funds already paid will be refunded in whole or in part.” It added that Great Circle officials are unaware of any connection between the audit process and the Feb. 2 federal raid at the Webster Groves campus.
“We will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they request information,” the statement said. “Our decision to close our residential treatment program in Webster Groves was made to allow us to fully focus on the other important work we do in St. Louis and around the state.”