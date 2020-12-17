Dabler, Travella “T” Sue (nee Peavler), age 91, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edward R. Dabler; the dear mother of Rhein (Gail) Dabler and Nan Dabler; sister of Maggie (the late David) Albers; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of eight; “Aunt T” to her nieces and nephews.
Travella was born in Huntsville, Missouri, to Travis and Ellen Peavler. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in home economics and was a homemaker. Following his retirement, she and Edward traveled the world. They liked to watch sports and always cheered for the Mizzou Tigers.
“T” was an avid bridge player and a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for over 60 years. She served as President of the Mississippi State P.E.O. Chapter in 1997-98. She enjoyed many types of hand work, including knitting, crocheting, and making button necklaces. Travella also sang soprano in church choirs for many years.
Private burial. Memorials may be sent to Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri or First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.