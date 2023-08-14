Webster Groves High School graduate Jack Snelling recently embarked on a long journey with seemingly no conceivable purpose — that is, if you haven’t heard him talk about it.
Snelling drove throughout Missouri visiting every single county courthouse. His first visit was to Clayton, and his final courthouse visit was to Columbia. In between he traveled 4,300 miles over the course of 10 days. But the trip was never about county courthouses. It was about the old highway system he took to reach them.
“I grew up on Google Maps on my mom’s computer, and I would make these hand-drawn maps with scrap paper,” he said. “So I love maps. I love roads and highways.”
The 2018 Webster Groves High School graduate originally double majored in geography and music performance at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“When I was in high school and got a car for the first time, I knew so much about St. Louis’ roads and highway system that I just went out and explored,” Snelling said. “Eventually, that became a geography major at Mizzou, and while I was there I learned that Missouri never published a map of its finished highway system. After I did some research, I learned that the original point of the Missouri highway system was to connect county courthouse to county courthouse.
“So that was the point of my trip — to travel between these old courthouses on this historical highway system in these historic backgrounds, all across Missouri,” he added.
After graduating from Mizzou in May 2023, Snelling is headed to the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York. The downtime between schools was perfect for a mini adventure of retracing the route of that original Missouri State Highway System.
“The courthouses were the sidequest,” Snelling said. “The main thing for me was figuring out where each historical highway went.”
Snelling didn’t take any interstates or highways, or even roads, that are part of the U.S. federal highway system, meaning he was often traveling on small roads maintained by various counties.
“The Missouri state highway system is almost exclusively just two lanes. You’re lucky if you get a yellow stripe in the middle,” he said.
Even though it was all about the roadways for Snelling, he took in the courthouses, too. Snelling said he loves the way Jasper County’s courthouse reminds him of the castle in the Disney logo. The retro style of Cass County’s courthouse, the beautiful antiquity of Gasconade County’s courthouse and the modernity of Clinton County’s courthouse were noteworthy as well.
Snelling has now seen much of Missouri, from Kansas City and St. Louis to Columbia and Springfield, and every single rural county in between.
“The Ozark Foothills are bigger mountains and it’s just beautiful to drive down there no matter which road you’re on,” he said. “There are other parts of Missouri that are completely different though. Southwest Missouri, like the Joplin area, is flat like Kansas. Northern Missouri has all these beautiful rolling hills of grasses, and then the last part is the Bootheel, which is really agricultural, marshy land because of the Mississippi.”
Snelling said that going to Mizzou meant he knew several people from all over the state who let him stay with them during the trip. Sometimes friends would join him for a few days as he trekked across the state.
“Sometimes I would drive through my friend’s hometowns and we’d be able to meet up at the courthouse and take a picture together,” he said. “It was pretty fun.”
Snelling remarked on how interesting it is to see how highways can shape each place. Some towns build their highways around a downtown area, and other times the highway slices right through main street.
“Cities had to choose between having this important piece of economic opportunity (a highway) run right through the town, or do we ease up the pressure on our own residents and allow them to enjoy their small town,” he said. “I think it’s super important to learn about the people and the culture, and how that’s impacted by where roads are placed. There’s so much to be gained from doing that kind of research.”
Owen Spiegel is a student at Kirkwood High School, and is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.