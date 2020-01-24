Sunrise Tours, a local tour operator specializing in group vacation packages for retirement aged travelers, celebrated 25 years in business in 2019. More incredible vacations are planned for 2020 including a Sunrise Tours exclusive chartered river cruise in the South of France, special itineraries to Cape Cod for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival, an exploration of California’s Coast featuring a ride on Amtrak’s Coast Starlight and much more.
Jim and Charlene Dalrymple started the company in their Des Peres basement in 1993, because Jim was burnt out from corporate America. So, with son Brent a college freshman and daughters Kristen and Debbie at Kirkwood High School, Jim left a 25-year career in group insurance sales and he and Charlene cashed in their retirement to start Sunrise Tours. Charlene taught elementary school for the first couple years until the business took off and she joined Sunrise Tours full time.
After college, Kristen and Brent joined Sunrise in 1998 and 2003, respectively. In 2008, they bought the company. Their parents remain valued advisers. Tour planner/manager Caleb Lawson is part of the office family, which now counts 8 full-time staffers in Kirkwood, two full-time employees in Mission, Kansas, and eight part-time tour managers in St. Louis.
After the first tour to New York City and Washington, D.C., in 1994, Sunrise experienced rapid growth. Jim acted as “tour manager” for every departure, logging millions of miles and visiting every state until the company began hiring additional tour managers in 2000.
Lawson has a passion for US National Parks, a frequent highlight of Sunrise Tours. “The most gratifying part of my job is figuring out the best way for our travelers to experience our National Parks and to be there for that “Wow!” moment on tour.”
Brent derives great satisfaction in being with travelers when they experience a destination for the first time. Kristen enjoys the challenge of making sure the tour calendar features enough variety to satisfy both repeat and new customers.
Sunrise’s motor coach “happy hours” with soda, juice, beer and wine on travel days set Sunrise apart from the competition. Customers also say that included hotels and meals on Sunrise vacations are much better than the competition.
