After 25 years in business, Sunrise Tours is still growing, from a home-based mom-and-pop business to a full-service tour operator with 11 full-time employees and eight part-time tour managers. The company also has expanded its international travel business.
Sunrise specializes in group vacation packages in the form of all-inclusive, professionally escorted tours. The tour catalog features over 60 vacations, including the National Parks, New York City, Canadian Rockies, Rose Parade, France River Cruise and Cards vs. Cubs in London 2020.
“The fastest-growing segment of our business is international travel,” said Kristen Dalrymple, who owns the business with her brother, Brent. “It seems our customers like the idea of traveling with a local company and travelers from their local area — it’s a comforting way to travel abroad.”
As the company has grown, Sunrise has added more tour planning staff, including marketing specialist Mary Komeshak; tour planner Annie Banks and office assistant Margie Oldeg, who both started this year; and tour planner and manager Caleb Lawson, who came on board in 2018. Victoria Bearss has been the Overland Park, Kansas, office manager, since 2010.
“I get a lot of satisfaction from planning and then managing my tours,” said Lawson. “It’s a great feeling to see a tour I planned from the start turn into a memorable vacation for our travelers.”
Oldeg has found the tour business a delightful change of pace. “After many years in the hotel management world, it’s been fun working on the other side of the business,” she said. “And it’s great being a part of a small but growing company like Sunrise.”
Kristen’s and Brent’s parents, Jim and Charlene Dalrymple, started Sunrise Tours in the basement of their Des Peres home in 1993, after Jim burned out from a 25-year career in corporate insurance. Kristen and Brent bought the company in 2008.
Sunrise Tours
343 S. Kirkwood Road Ste. 210 • Kirkwood • 314-394-3081