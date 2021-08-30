Travel back in time with a visit to the historic city of Potosi, Missouri. Just over an hour south of St. Louis, Potosi is the seat of Washington County. The proud and historic town is known as the “Cradle of Texas.” Stephen Austin, who settled Austin, was born in Potosi to its own founder, Moses Austin. The city was once known as “Mine Au Breton.”
Choose an outdoor activity at one of the city’s parks or local conservation areas, or enjoy golf at one of two courses. Historic tours are available by appointment at Perry Cemetery, the Mine Au Breton Historical Society Museum and the Mine Au Breton Park.
Edg-Clif Vineyard
Cap off a day outside with a visit to family-owned Edg-Clif Vineyard, Winery & Brewery. The sustainably-farmed vineyard has been active since 1926. In addition to tastings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Edg-Clif offers free live music by local singers every Saturday through October.
Bring a picnic basket to enjoy the afternoon in beautiful country surroundings or enjoy a meal on the outdoor pavilion with plenty of room for children to play.
Wanting to enjoy the rolling hills and steep stone bluffs for more than an afternoon? Consider a stay at one of Edg-Clif’s affordable and historic cottages. Romantic and rustic, these century-old houses have it all — coziness, privacy and beautiful views.
Those planning for multiple trips may want to join the “Hand Picked Wine Club,” which grants access to special year-round events like the Summer Wine Fiesta, the Fall Harvest Celebration, the Spooktacular Halloween event and the Winter Holiday Party.
Trout Lodge
For an adventurous stay, consider a visit to YMCA Trout Lodge in Potosi, Missouri. Located just 90 minutes from St. Louis, rent a guest room or family cabin for easy access to beautiful natural scenes.
The extensive list of activities offers something for everyone: swimming, a climbing tower, a high ropes course, a zip line, a mud cave, horseback riding, fishing, mini-golf, archery, kayaking, paddle boarding, a banana boat, watersliding, a pirate pontoon, arts and crafts, hiking, biking and more. Rates include much of the activities and buffet-style meals.
Saddle up and horse around with equestrian activities at the popular Triangle Y Ranch. From barn dances to trail rides, there’s something for horse lovers of all ages.
Book soon for the September mid-week special, Sept. 12-30, which is $129 per couple per night.
Check out YMCA Trout Lodge at www.ymcaoftheozarks.org.
Caledonia, Missouri
Near several of Missouri’s most popular state parks along Highways 21 and 32 is the historic village of Caledonia. The heart of the Bellevue Valley, Caledonia boasts a variety of places to shop, stay and eat.
Caledonia is home to over 20 beautiful historic homes, businesses, churches and cemeteries to visit. The town’s famous Village Barn is a popular site for wedding receptions.
Check out Old Mercantile Village, an authentic 1909 mercantile that takes visitors back to a simpler time. Enjoy 600 varieties of old fashioned candy, fudge and homemade ice cream. There’s also a coffee house and smoothie bar, antique gallery, gifts and more.
Nearby, take a climb on the giant Elephant Rocks or visit Johnson Shut-Ins to play in the shallows of the East Fork of the Black River.
To plan a trip to Caledonia, visit www.caledoniamo.org. Learn more about Old Mercantile Village at www.oldvillagemercantile.com.