Ste. Genevieve, Missouri is a living history lesson waiting to be discovered. This must-see destination offers an abundance of quaint shops, historical sites, savory culinary experiences, art and artists, award winning wineries and a variety of local events.
This historic river town is a glimpse back in time with its remarkably preserved Historic District. Founded in 1735, the French Colonial village is the oldest permanent European settlement in Missouri. Ste. Genevieve’s Historic District, designated as a National Historic Landmark, is comprised of 29 types of architecture, with some dating back to the 1700s.
Enjoy an hour or two exploring French colonial America with a walking or driving tour, or check out the Sainte Genevieve Art Center and Art Museum to see displays of the county’s rich art history, as well as artwork by locals.
Visit national historic landmarks like the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, the Bolduc and Lemeilleur Houses, or The Green Tree Tavern — the oldest verified vertical log building in the city.
Ste. Genevieve also has plenty in store for nature lovers. The town is surrounded by an abundance of outdoor activities. Go birding at Kaskaskia Island, take a ride across the Mississippi on the Ste. Genevieve-Modoc Ferry, or spend an afternoon with tigers at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary.
With natural springs, canyons, state parks and even golf, Ste. Genevieve has everything needed for a fantastic family vacation.
Upcoming Events
Each year on the weekend following Mother’s Day, enjoy the Ste. Genevieve Master Gardeners’ annual Garden Walk in the downtown historic district. This unique tour is an opportunity to visit private and public gardens, several as part of historic homes. Other activities include a Master Gardeners’ plant sale, vendors, discounts at downtown merchants, art exhibits and more.
The second weekend in June, enjoy the French Heritage Festival. Celebrate 300 years of French culture and traditions with living history demonstrations, live traditional music, folk dancing, French food, wine, beer, children’s activities, walking tours, tea with Marie Antoinette and much more!
July 4 is the annual Freedom Celebration. Enjoy music, patriotic speeches and fireworks at Pere Marquette City Park.
The second full weekend in August is time for the annual Jour de Fête, southeast Missouri’s largest outdoor crafts fair. Held in the heart of Ste. Genevieve’s Historic District, visitors can browse through arts and crafts booths, shop, enjoy live music, foods, living history demonstrations and other activities at this family-friendly event.
To learn more about Ste. Genevieve and its many events, visit www.visitstegen.com.