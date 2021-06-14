Mike Travaglini was sworn in as the mayor at the June 8 meeting, having been appointed by the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen to finish out the final year of Mayor Scherer’s term. Travaglini will serve as mayor until the term expires in April 2022.
Scherer stepped down from his post as mayor last month after being diagnosed with cancer.
New City Website
The city will soon be selecting a provider for a new website.
“We have had a previous website launch with our in-house provider of many years that didn’t quite meet our expectations,” City Administrator Jonathan Greever said. “We hope to issue the request to at least four of the main municipal website providers that many neighboring cities have told us have done a wonderful job for them.”
He said cost estimates range between $5,000 and $30,000.
“We feel it’s extremely important, especially in a post-COVID world, to get correct information out to the public,” Greever said, noting expectations are for a contract to start the end of August.