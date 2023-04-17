In the summer of 2021, my wife Niki and I were sitting on our front porch in Webster Groves, enjoying a cool beverage. Suddenly, we heard a faint sound coming from beneath the deck of our front porch — the soft meows of kittens.
In just a few weeks, five kittens had introduced themselves, climbing up on our porch and eating the food and water we left for them. Being cat lovers, we were happy to help the stray cat family. Momma cat would appear from time to time, but she was very leery of us. The kittens, however, became friendlier and friendlier.
We brought them inside our house and looked into taking them to an adoption center for neutering, with the thought of eventually adopting them out. Now that they were weaned and eating our food, the time was right to help find homes for these feral kittens. We ended up adopting two ourselves and left the other three to be adopted by new families.
Momma cat remained wild and continued to roam our neighborhood. Earlier this year she had another litter, not under our porch, but somewhere close by. It wasn’t long before she brought her five gray kittens to see us.
They grew up fast and seemed much wilder than the first litter. Neighbors walking their dogs often stopped to see the kittens on our porch. Some even donated food and blankets.
As the kittens approached breeding age, we knew we had to do something fast. The Animal Protection Association (APA) told us about St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach (STLFCO). We had no clue the feral cat population had grown so much in the St. Louis area -— we just knew we needed help.
STLFCO told us about its trap-neuter-return (TNR) program. The program offers help in humanely trapping stray cats, taking them to be neutered, and then releasing them back to the territory where they were found.
We worked closely with STLFCO volunteer Tara Berger, a resident of Kirkwood, to learn how to trap, neuter and return our feral cat family. Our hope was to capture as many as possible — momma and all five youngsters.
“Feral cats are the result of an unaltered pet cat,” Berger explained. “Those pets were either allowed to roam, got lost or were dumped. When kittens are raised without human contact, they are feral. Feral is just a scary word for unsocialized to humans. Feral cats are not normally vicious or scary. They are simply afraid of humans and will avoid human contact.”
Berger said it’s difficult to estimate the number of feral cats living in the St. Louis area. She said STLFCO has been “fixing” over 2,000 cats per year for the last several years.
“We receive upwards of 50 requests per week for trap-neuter-return assistance,” Berger said. “We are a small group of volunteers and cannot possibly trap for everyone who reaches out for help, but we are more than happy to loan equipment, give advice and financial assistance (if necessary).”
Berger loaned us wire live traps and instructed us on how to bait them. When a hungry cat entered the trap and was caught, she quickly placed a cover over the trap to help calm them.
“The covering helps them quiet down like covering a bird in a bird cage,” she said.
Berger helped us catch our first two cats on a Saturday morning. We were very worried that we wouldn’t catch the rest of the family, especially the momma cat who was still very wild and would not approach us.
As luck would have it, we managed to catch all of the kittens and even the momma after a day of anxious waiting. It was a test of will knowing that we were doing the right thing for the feral cat population. This momma cat had already had three litters and we wanted to help stop the cycle.
We could not have done it without the help of Berger and the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach. The organization went the extra mile to educate and aide us in our socially responsible task. All six cats have been neutered and returned to our neighborhood. They are coming again for meals and measured companionship.
While neutered, they also received microchips, vaccinations and each had one of its ears “tipped” to show they are community cats — those who have been neutered/spayed and released.
About St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach
Feral cats can be controversial. The Missouri Department of Conservation considers them a non-native invasive species, introduced to the United States by European colonists. Those who enjoy urban wildlife are not always happy with feral cats, particularly the toll cats can take on the native bird population. We love birds, too. But Berger said feral cats do offer some benefits.
“Feral cats provide organic rodent control. You can appreciate this if you’ve ever had to replace concrete due to chipmunk damage,” Berger explained. “Caring for community cats can also increase a human’s sense of purpose and compassion. An established and managed (neutered and vaccinated) cat colony will also keep out new cats.
“Removal of an established colony causes what is called the vacuum effect. The bottom line is if your area is conducive to cats, there will always be cats present. TNR reduces the behaviors that cause neighbors to complain. Once the cats are neutered, fighting, spraying and late-night yowling go away,” she explained.
Berger advises those who find kittens that the first order of business is to determine their age. Kittens under six weeks need their mom, she said.
“It’s best to leave them be. Kittens between six and eight weeks old are the perfect age to be socialized and should go to rescue. You can find a list of no-kill rescues on our website (stlfco.org),” Berger said.
Kittens over eight weeks of age are somewhat trickier in that they are more reluctant to socialize with humans making them difficult to place in new homes. In such instances, trap-neuter-return may be the only option, Berger said.
St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach began in 2012 as a Facebook group intended to educate visitors on matters of trap-neuter-return.
The need to fund trap-neuter-return surgeries led the group to become a non-profit. Its mission is to humanely reduce the feral cat population in St. Louis (and surrounding areas) through trap-neuter-return while improving the quality of life for both humans and cats.
“Carol House Quick Fix is our go-to. They are open to the public. Anyone can bring feral cats there to be fixed, but they must be in a trap,” Berger said.
St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach is always looking for volunteers.
“If you are interested in helping community cats, we’d love to have you. We work for free, but the rewards are immense,” Berger said.
Those wishing to help can call 314-669-5228 or visit stlfco.org for more information or to donate.
When my wife and I first heard that faint little meow under our porch a year and a half ago, we never dreamed what adventure and education about feral cats lie ahead. It’s been a journey of love and responsibility, and we are glad to have taken on the challenge.