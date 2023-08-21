Looking for senior living options? Take a deep breath. Sharon and Jeff Balleau and the team at Transitions know it’s a daunting challenge to find a senior living community and they can help. Transitions for Senior Living, founded in 2012, offers FREE, unbiased guidance to seniors and their families as they make plans to transition to senior living.
“Through our own family’s experience trying to get clear, client-centered and truthful information as we made decisions for my parents from far away, we realized the difficulty of this process,” said Jeff Balleau. “Seeing the similar frustrations of many of our friends, we knew people needed our help.”
Transitions’ personalized service takes into account clients’ physical, cognitive, financial and social needs, and recommends the best independent, assisted, memory care or skilled nursing community options. They educate families and connect them with trusted partners for legal and financial, Veteran’s Aid and Attendance pension, in-home care services, and other resources, as needed.
Sharon and Jeff Balleau, Carmen Worley, and Tena Barry have over 40 years of collective experience with seniors, bringing a wealth of knowledge including dementia practitioner training, assisted living Administrator, etc. Transition’s team helps educate families to make well-informed decisions about their next steps.
“We are the only non-franchised, family owned resource in the area,” said Sharon Balleau. “Transitions has provided this personal service longer than anyone else in the St. Louis region.”
Those who have used Transitions give high praise for the personalized service, expert advice, and thoughtful care.
“Jeff and Sharon were an amazing resource when it came time to start thinking and planning for our elderly parents’ care,” said Jon N. “My father-in-law, 95, was living alone in the country and we never thought we could get him to move. After a consultation with our family and meeting both Jeff and Sharon, Pop was excited at the possibility of finding a new home.”
*Transitions is unable to recommend Medicaid senior living options due to federal restrictions.
314-960-0002 | 314-606-8531 | www.transitionsforseniorliving.com