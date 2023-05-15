Transitions For Senior Living owners and senior care advocates Sharon and Jeff Balleau know it’s a daunting challenge to find a senior living community and want to help.
Founded in 2012, Transitions For Senior Living offers free, unbiased guidance to seniors and their families as they look for care options and transition to senior living. The company’s personalized service takes into account clients’ physical, cognitive, financial and social needs, and then recommends the best independent, assisted, memory care or skilled nursing community options. They also educate families and connect them with trusted resources.
“We meet with families, pare down the best three to five options and then accompany them on tours of senior living communities to ask the pertinent questions that give a clear picture of the care each community will provide. We can help whether families are in crisis mode or planning ahead,” said Sharon Balleau.
314-606-8531