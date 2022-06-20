We’ve experienced about seven years of watching the former president consistently revert to his simple marketing phrases and sixth grade-bullying tactics, all for the benefit and enjoyment of his followers. And yes, the “keep it simple” rule seems to work like a charm and is something that his devotees love embracing.
For example, we have “Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, Save America, The Socialist Left and Witch Hunt,” to name a few. The marketing machine is indeed well-oiled, if not somewhat boring.
Well, in the same spirit of simplicity, I have one for you, Mr. Trump: “Traitor Trump.” Simple, has a nice ring to it, but most of all, it’s true.
Larry Timberlake
Webster Groves