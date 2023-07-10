The National Museum of Transportation, located at 2933 Barrett Station Road just west of Kirkwood, has been tagged by the Smithsonian Institution as “one of the largest and best collections of transportation vehicles in the world.”
The Earl C. Lindburg Automobile Center features St. Louis-built vehicles and alternatively-powered ones, historic bicycles, coaches, buggies, steam and electric vehicles.
“Mane Movement: From Horse to Horseless” at the William R. and Laura Rand Orthwein Education and Visitor Center, explores past and future transitions. See the ultra-cool Smithsonian-donated Virgin hyperloop Pegasus Pod.
The Tree Trunk interactive learning area, by the Barrett Station Depot, examines various forms of transportation environmental impact.
Ride the museum’s miniature train/trolley and let the kids operate hand cars and visit the Bookmobile/story times.
The museum features 70-plus locomotives, including a “Big Boy” steam engine, a World War II plane, a Chrysler Turbine car and Bobby Darin’s dream car.
Make sure to bring along a phone for photos and to open interspersed QR codes for artifact stories.
Admission to the museum is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, members of the military and first responders, and $7 for children. For more information, details about events and museum hours, visit tnmot.org.