Crews worked to clear the scene for several hours Friday night, Dec. 20, after two Union Pacific trains struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks at the intersection of North Gore and Glencoe avenues in Webster Groves.
The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m., and crews were seen removing the mangled vehicle from the tracks around 9 p.m.
The vehicle was hit when the 53-year-old female driver mistakenly turned onto the railroad tracks. Her 2010 Pontiac Vibe became stuck on the south set of tracks, according to Lt. Andy Miller of the Webster Groves Police Department.
Miller said the vehicle was first hit by an eastbound train, was pushed between the tracks and then struck by a westbound train. The car became wedged between the two trains, and was dragged along the tracks.
Miller said the woman was able to exit the vehicle before the trains approached, and no injuries were reported. A Union Pacific representative said the train crew was not hurt.
The scene drew onlookers who were shopping in downtown Webster or dining at the San José Mexican restaurant next to the tracks. Bystanders said the woman thought she was turning into a nearby parking lot when she accidentally turned onto the tracks.