The Kirkwood City Council voted Thursday, June 17, to allow Mayor Tim Griffin to enter into an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Traffic Commission to fund an upcoming restoration project for the Historic Kirkwood Amtrak Station.
Under the agreement, the state commission will fund 32.6% of project costs for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million. The total estimated cost of the project is roughly $4.6 million.
The full scope of the project includes restoration of the train station, originally constructed in 1893, including the roof, tuckpointing, HVAC, interior, ADA improvements, window restoration and a new passenger platform cover.
According to council documents, the project is slated for completion in August 2025.