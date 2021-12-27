Just six months after Kirkwood residents celebrated the return of a second passenger train to Kansas City, service will once again be cut in half due to lack of state funding.
Missouri’s state budget does not include funding for continuing to operate two Missouri River Runner round trip trains. As such, Missouri River Runner trains 311 and 316 will be suspended beginning Jan. 3, 2022. Only train 314, the morning departure from Kansas City to St. Louis, and train 313, the afternoon departure from St. Louis to Kansas City, will continue to operate.
The route includes the Historic Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive, and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg. Cutting service in half makes day trips to these smaller towns impossible without an overnight stay.
A Dec. 6 letter sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requests an additional $2.5 million to be allocated from Missouri’s available American Rescue Plan funds to retain full passenger train service along the St. Louis to Kansas City corridor. The letter is signed by directors and presidents of numerous chambers of commerce in cities across the route, including Peg Weathers of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce.
Weathers was startled when she realized funding for the second River Runner train — which returned on July 19, 2021, following COVID cuts in 2020 — would only continue through the end of the year. Working together with Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons, the two brought together stakeholders from all across Missouri to rally for more funding.
“I want this funding to continue because the impact of these trains is really powerful on our community,” said Weathers. “It needs this $2.5 million infusion. We then want it to become a legislative priority so that we don’t find ourselves in this position again.”
According to a pre-COVID Missouri River Runner economic impact study, the route generates more than $22 million in annual tax revenue and $208 million in annual economic activity through hotels, meals, tourist attractions and shopping. The route serves over 172,000 passengers a year with an average fare of $32.47 per passenger.
Weathers said 56% of passengers ride the train to visit family or friends. Thirteen percent use it for leisure, which means tourism dollars, and 11% use it for daily work commutes.
“And then there’s the appeal of rail travel in general. It’s a different form of transportation. It’s really beautiful along some places,” she said. “People see the communities, see the state, in a way they’re not going to on the interstate.”
Weathers said in addition to the economic impact and the stunning views, it’s also a matter of keeping Kirkwood — and the other small towns along the route — visible to legislators.
“Big cities have transportation options and small towns don’t. If we say, ‘Well, it’s not that big of a deal,’ we lose that overall prominence in the eyes of the state, in the eyes of elected officials, and we sort of cede ground. We want to show that we are prominent,” she said.
The letter to Gov. Parson includes a list of supporters, including numerous state senators and representatives, as well as testimonials from businesses near the route.
“Cornucopia is right across from the Amtrak Station,” said Walter Smith, owner of Cornucopia in Kirkwood. “We regularly get visitors to the store either waiting to catch a train, just getting off a train or those waiting to pick someone up. Amtrak is popular with senior citizens and students. A great asset to our community. Ridership will rise with the growth of the tourist areas it visits.”
For those wishing to join the fight, Weathers recommends writing to local representatives and Gov. Parson himself, asking them to consider allocating funding for Amtrak. Interested individuals may also email info@thechamber.us to contact the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce for more information on getting involved.