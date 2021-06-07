Now that summer has arrived, the Great Rivers Greenway trails are once again proving to be a popular place to get moving and experience nature.
The organization’s electronic trail counters have shown a 72% increase in greenway use from 2019 to 2020, and that number has continued to climb in 2021. With more and more people using the trails, it’s more important than ever to keep trail etiquette in mind.
Great Rivers Greenway offers a number of etiquette tips for using its network of trails in the greater St. Louis area, but these tips are universal and can apply to many trails statewide and nationally.
Trail Etiquette
• Keep pets leashed and close, pick up and throw away all pet waste.
• Whether you’re walking, running, biking, pushing a stroller, using a wheelchair or anything else, yield to those moving at a slower pace than you.
• Travel on the right, pass on the left, and announce yourself and communicate a passing.
• Follow all local laws and report suspicious activities or hazardous conditions to Great Rivers Greenway.
• Leave nature as it is. The plants and animals that live along trails rely on one another and natural food sources to survive.
• Do not touch or feed any wildlife. It can be tempting, for example, to feed the Clydesdales on the trail in the vicinity of Grant’s Trail. Do not do it.
• Put trash and recyclables in the appropriate cans or pack it in your bag and take it out with you.
Planning Ahead
Planning logistics for a biking excursion or a hiking adventure and addressing safety concerns are a big part of having a satisfactory experience.
Great Rivers Greenway has developed a whole campaign around this, which allows trail users to tailor the kind of trail experience that they want from an outdoor adventure.
“We would love to let more people know about the search feature on our website that will help them find the kind of greenway experience they are looking for: sunny, flat, hilly etc. They can even search for hidden gems that have less traffic,” said Anne Milford, a spokesperson at the St. Louis headquarters of Great Rivers Greenway.
“We also want to remind people there are 128 miles out there to explore and enjoy,” she added.
To learn more and plan your next trail adventure, visit greatriversgreenway.org/know-before-you-go.