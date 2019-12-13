Motorists driving along West Lockwood Avenue in Old Webster may encounter a slowdown beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18.
A section of the road, in the area of Straub’s and Allen Avenue, will be narrowed to allow for work by Missouri American Water. Traffic will remain open in both directions, but will be funneled into a single lane. Parking will not be allowed on the north side of the street to allow for traffic flow.
To avoid rush hour traffic, workers will begin at 9 a.m. and will shut down at 3 p.m. The city of Webster Groves reports that the work could last for several days.
Merchants are advised to direct customers to city lots for parking.