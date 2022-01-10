Using a century-old pen nib to create incredibly thin lines, it takes Gary Gackstatter about two hours to shade one square inch of his detailed ink drawings. It’s no wonder, then, why he’s selective about what he draws.
“I have to feel drawn to something before I can draw it. Otherwise, I won’t have the patience,” he said. “It takes a ton of time, but to me, it’s my meditation. Spending that much time on it lets me get to know the subject matter on a very deep level.”
Gackstatter, a music professor on the Meramec campus of St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood, is creative in multiple fields. In both music and art, he draws inspiration from the American Southwest, where he visited routinely as a child. It’s an area where he feels “completely at home” despite having no ancestral connections.
Gackstatter has been particularly influenced by Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico, a major cultural center for Ancestral Puebloan Native American tribes, containing many sites which are still considered sacred to the Pueblo people today. Chaco Canyon was the inspiration behind Gackstatter’s “Symphony Chaco,” his sixth symphony, first performed at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2018.
So when nature author Craig Childs — who “wrote the Bible on Chaco” as far as Gackstatter’s concerned — asked if Gackstatter would be willing to provide illustrations for his new book, Gackstatter jumped at the opportunity.
“Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau” follows Childs on a journey to experience and attempt to understand the enigmatic paintings and petroglyphs scattered throughout red rock canyons in the Southwest. As many of these sites are holy to the Pueblo people and already suffer from graffiti and vandalism, Childs wanted to represent locations and artifacts with illustrations rather than photographs.
“I’ve been to some of the rituals and dances. You’re not supposed to go unless you have the blood or you’ve been invited. I can’t tell you what I saw, but it’s another world,” said Gackstatter. “We are a very materialistic society — they’re a very spiritualistic society. That has to do with their creation story. Some of the pictures I drew are people involved in that story.”
Some of Gackstatter’s illustrations in the book include a thousand-year-old sundial and a petroglyph of fertility deity Kokopelli. Despite the staggering age of some of the sites represented in Childs’ book, Gackstatter said historians are only just now beginning to unravel their mysteries.
“Believe it or not, archaeologists never used to ask Native Americans what stuff means, and nobody cared about petroglyphs because you can’t date them accurately,” said Gackstatter. “But now, archaeologists are becoming serious about them because they’re realizing the people who know about this stuff are still around.”
Gackstatter said there are numerous things that he, as a white man, will never be permitted to know about the Pueblo people and the petroglyphs. Nevertheless, he feels connected to them through his artwork.
“With what I do, there’s no erasing. Every mark you make is permanent, and it takes a long time,” he said. “I feel a kinship with them doing something by hand that takes immense amounts of time. It’s something they wouldn’t do if it didn’t have great meaning for them — and I wouldn’t do it if it didn’t have meaning for me.”
“Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau” is available for preorder at www.torreyhouse.org/tracing-time, on Amazon or wherever books are sold.
Gackstatter currently has several pieces of his work on display at Grafica Fine Art in Webster Groves, 7884 Big Bend Blvd. Learn more about Gackstatter at garygackstatter.com.