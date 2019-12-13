For the sixth year, the Kirkwood Fire Department is teaming up with the U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots to “Stuff the Ambulance” with toys.
This is a great opportunity to give back and spread cheer. The fire department will station an ambulance on the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1202 S. Kirkwood Road — which will double as Santa’s sleigh for the toy drive.
Donation hours are Friday, Dec. 13, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 to 4 p.m. New, unwrapped toys only. There will be coloring activities for kids during the toy drive.
For those who can’t make the Walmart drop off dates, new, unwrapped toys can be taken to Kirkwood Fire House 2, 11804 Big Bend, through Saturday, Dec. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toys will be delivered to children throughout the St. Louis area who would not otherwise have holiday gifts.