The public is invited to Grant’s Farm to support the U.S. Marines’ annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the barns at the far end of the Grant’s Farm visitor parking lot, 7385 Grant Road.
Pose for photos with a Budweiser Clydesdale and a Marine, and see a team of eight Clydesdales hitched to an old-fashioned beer wagon. Members of the Marines, the Affton Fire Department and St. Louis County Police will be on hand to greet guests.
Brats, beer, soda and water are available for purchase. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy or a minimum $10 donation will be entered in a drawing for prizes from Grant’s Farm. Prizes include Grant’s Farm private tours, a Budweiser Clydesdale horseshoe, a Warm Springs Ranch Tour and more. The Busch Family ownership group, which now operates Grant’s Farm, will donate all profits from food and merchandise sales to Toys for Tots.
Donors also receive a coupon for a free order of pretzel bites on-site at The St. Louis Brewery Biergarten. The Grant’s Farm Holiday Gift Shop will be open to visitors.
Guests at the drive-thru Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights can also donate toys; those donating will receive a free gift while supplies last. Toys will be collected through Dec. 13.