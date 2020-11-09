Thank you Kirkwood City Council for voting down the 300 N. Kirkwood Opus proposal.
Next up is a similar plan by Savoy. I encourage residents to walk around the block past Savoy’s current monstrosity being constructed at Clay/Madison and look skyward. Apparently a 51-foot high variance was approved when code was 40 feet (a 22% increase), and now Savoy comes back to the well expecting the first variance to be the norm — to conquer and destroy city blocks for two more Monopoly game hotels on Kirkwood’s Boardwalk.
Imagine one day what Kirkwood’s charm will look like when these towering rectangles replace entire city blocks by the dozen, morphing Kirkwood into a Manhattan, New York, footprint. Please leave the Monopoly hotels to Hasbro and reject any more variances, even back to the 40-feet code, and enforce the green side-yard setbacks per zoning, as well.
Opus and Savoy have good ideas, but five stories does not fit. If they cannot abide by the existing code, they should plan their Monopoly hotels away from dense Kirkwood and Webster downtowns — perhaps west along Marshall Road, Maplewood Commons or the Chesterfield Valley where they can meet the code and have plenty of space to spread out and not tower over neighbors, who were there first when there was/is still charm.
Phil Koch
Kirkwood