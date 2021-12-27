Golf enthusiasts in the area can gear up to play again at Tower Tee.
Tower Tee Golf & Recreation, 6727 Heege Road in Affton, held a “partial soft opening” on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The new and improved Tower Tee has 53 bays available, 33 of which are heated, and 13 that include Toptracer technology. The putting green is also open, as well as a beer garden with a large TV and fireplace.
A new nine-hole, par three course is set to open in the spring, along with batting cages, bocce ball courts, footgolf and more.
The original Tower Tee, which included the famous miniature golf course popular among St. Louisans, closed in 2018 after 50 years of business. The property was slated to become a neighborhood when McBride & Son Homes purchased the land, but the St. Louis County Council allowed for public input following push back from many area residents who wanted it to remain a golf facility.
Affton natives Steve Walkenbach and Mike Shamia then stepped in to save Tower Tee, announcing plans for a new golf, batting cage and recreational facility.
Tower Tee’s winter hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit towertee.com.