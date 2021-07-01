Deitz, Tove. Former Kirkwood resident Tove Deitz died peacefully on May 14, 2021, following an extended illness. Mrs. Deitz previously worked in medical research at Washington University. Her husband, Frank, predeceased her. Mr. and Mrs. Deitz lived in Kirkwood for 40 years, until moving to San Diego in 2007 to be closer to their son and his family.
A native of Denmark, Mrs. Deitz came to the United States in the 1950s as an exchange student. In 1962, she married her husband, and in 1966 they led a team of researchers from Washington University and the Saint Louis Zoo that traveled to Alaska to study walrus pups in the wild. In later years, Mrs. Deitz enjoyed traveling with family, in particular to see relatives in Canada and Europe.
Mrs. Deitz is survived by her son, Eric, his wife, Janet Beaman, and two grandchildren. Burial arrangements are pending.