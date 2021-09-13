On Saturday, Sept. 18, tour water gardens across St. Louis, including several in the Webster Groves area.
“Splash!” runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting at Chalily, 14430 Manchester Road in Manchester. Choose to ride the bus or purchase a self-guided tour ticket to view beautiful backyards, ask hosts questions, take photos or just enjoy the view.
All proceeds from the event benefit Project Healing Waters, a program bringing fly fishing to disabled military personnel.
For more information or to purchase tour tickets, visit www.chalily.com/event-details/splash.