Whether you’re a dedicated historian, a food fanatic or a major music fan, visit Quincy, Illinois this season for fantastic fun with an amazing tour.
Are you a curious foodie? Summer Flavor Tours offer the perfect marriage of food and history.
Five top-notch chefs and mixologists create signature menus each Saturday, all summer long. Your food adventure takes place in the heart of Quincy’s historic downtown and is guided by an entertaining food ambassador, infusing nuggets of the city’s colorful past with tasty treats. Often the tour meanders through the local farmer’s market and may pause at a locally-owned boutique. Witness incredible architecture and murals while your taste buds are delighted with creative menus, house-roasted coffee and fresh cocktails.
Flavor Tours are held Saturdays, June through August, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and require 24-hour reservations.
Quincy’s downtown is just the tip of the architectural iceberg. The city is crowned with four National Register Historic Districts, along with a prolific portfolio of Mid-Century Modern marvels. Thirty of these buildings are showcased on the Mid Mod Quincy Tour — a self-guided driving tour of swanky residential neighborhoods and iconic commercial and religious structures.
For a totally immersive architectural experience, explore 48 points of interest on Quincy’s keystone tour, Abundant Architecture. This self-guided driving tour encompasses a range of styles from A to Z — literally. From stylish Art Deco theaters to a Mission-influenced boat club moved by barge in 1909, and the city’s tidy Zwick Row of Art Moderne homes established in 1939. The Abundant Architecture Guide also maps out a lovely walking tour in Quincy’s East End Historic District, featuring eighteen eclectic residences.
Got a passion for the Blues? So does Quincy. On the second and fourth Friday nights during the summer, local groupies and tourists alike gather in Washington Park for hours of free music. Regional and national talent fills the pavilion at this historic park where the Great Debate of 1858 between Lincoln and Douglas took place. The festive atmosphere will be extra amped this year, as 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Blues in the District. The park is bordered by eateries for local fare, along with an on-site food truck.
With its premier location on the Great River Road and surrounding fertile land, Quincy is the central point of the Mississippi Valley Wine Trail. Seven family-owned wineries are represented from Nauvoo to Rockport, Illinois. The oldest winery in Illinois, Baxter’s Vineyards, was founded in 1857 and graces the trail today, rubbing shoulders with a new tasting room, 57&Vine, established in 2021. To top off the fun, win free Wine Trail swag by visiting all seven locations. Signature T-shirts or wine glasses are awarded to participants over 21 who complete the Trail Blazer Challenge.
A fresh catch is being released this year: The 3-County Catfish Trail. Follow the sounds of sizzling fillets being prepared in a variety of heartland styles. The Trail incorporates three counties in Western Illinois and will feature over 40 stops. Follow each trail separately or enjoy all three together, with a prize drawing at the end of May. Menu teasers include crispy catfish with Cajun seasoning and malt vinegar and caper sauce, and breaded catfish served with remoulade, corn on the cob and cornbread.
Visit SeeQuincy.com to peruse 25 guides and eight self-guided driving tours, along with lodging options.