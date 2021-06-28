Webster Groves Family & Friends invites the community to come out for the inaugural Steeplechase Walk, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. The walk begins and ends at Old Community Baptist Church, 238 W. Kirkham.
This family-friendly 2.3-mile route runs through the North Webster neighborhood, connecting and celebrating seven historic North Webster churches: Old Community Baptist Church, Blackwell Chapel AME Zion, Unity United Methodist Church, Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ, Nazarene Baptist Church, Parks AME Chapel and First Baptist Church of Webster Groves.
Donations are requested to help Webster Groves Family & Friends Fund its annual college scholarship program for need-assisted students distinguished in community service. Donations can be made at www.wgfamilyandfriends.org.