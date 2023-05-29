My daughter was a member of the Kirkwood High School 2021 girls swim and dive team that won state (Class 2). I have been contacting Kirkwood City Hall for several months, asking how to get a mention added for them to the Kirkwood sign on Lindbergh, just north of Manchester, that lists other state championship teams (Kirkwood and Vianney football, and Kirkwood girls basketball).
I reached out on Facebook and sent emails. I called and left messages with the mayor, chief administrative officer and assistant chief administrative officer. I’ve been calling almost monthly since August 2022.
My daughter just graduated from Kirkwood High School last week. There are only a few girls left from that team at Kirkwood High and they’ll be seniors next year. Sure would be nice to get the team’s named added to that sign before they graduate, too.
Karen Briers
Kirkwood