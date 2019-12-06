Total Access Urgent Care’s newest, state-of-the-art medical facility at 915 N. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood opened Nov. 13.
The facility, two blocks south of Manchester Road, will serve residents of Kirkwood, Des Peres, Huntleigh and surrounding communities with convenient access for all of their urgent medical needs. Total Access Urgent Care’s 27th location furthers its mission of creating fast, friendly and affordable healthcare in every community.
Emergency medicine physician Dr. Matt Bruckel founded Total Access Urgent Care in 2008. He said Total Access has served over 1.3 million patients and offers “exceptional medical care at one-eighth of the cost of a hospital emergency room.
The Total Access Urgent Care team sutures lacerations, splints fractures, reduces dislocations, performs EKGs, starts IVs, and runs over 30 lab tests in-house. The new facility is equipped with X-ray onsite and CT scans and Ultrasounds at nearby locations, offering patients greater access to specialized diagnostic imaging.
Total Access Urgent Care is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all locations and offers extended hours at the Webster Groves/Rock Hill location, 9556 Manchester Road, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information or to find your closest location, please visit www.TAUC.com.