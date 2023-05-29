Aunt Em and Uncle Henry could have done a much better job of protecting Dorothy and her little dog, too — Toto — when that terrible tornado hit Kansas in 1939. The infamous storm launched the beloved twosome to the Land of Oz.
Your little Toto could fare much better in 2023. That’s because today’s weather experts excel at predicting and tracking tornadic storms. Also, animal care experts now offer plenty of tips for protecting pets when storms hit.
A severe storm in April dropped several tornados in the St. Louis area, including one in Fenton that was briefly headed toward Kirkwood. The recent tornado activity prompted the Humane Society of Missouri to issue a tip sheet on storms and pets.
“With the recent tornado warnings across the state, the Humane Society decided to take time to remind pet owners of several essential tips to ensure the safety of their furry friends and all their pets,” said veterinarian Nicole Fulcher, director of the Missouri Humane Society’s Animal Medical Center.
“Weather in Missouri can be frightening, but by taking steps for proper preparation, we can ensure our pets remain protected during tornadoes and extreme weather events,” she added.
Fulcher said a good first step is to make sure your pet is microchipped, noting a visit to amcma.org to schedule an appointment can help get that accomplished.
“One thing we learned from the 2011 tornado in Joplin is that many, many pets will run away and be lost for days, and even weeks, after such a horrific event,” said veterinarian Jennifer Pearl, also of the Missouri Humane Society’s Animal Medical Center.
In the Joplin EF-5 tornado, more than 4,000 homes were destroyed and many more were severely damaged. The death toll for residents exceeded 160 and countless pets became fatalities in the historic storm.
More than 900 pets were lost in the immediate aftermath of the tornado, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. About 500 families were eventually reunited with their pets, but in one instance it took more than a year for a pet to be claimed after the disaster.
“It’s vital for a pet to be ID’d, microchipped and the information fully registered,” said Pearl. “In the age of social media, you also are wise to have a lot of photos of your pet posted, which can be very useful for finding that pet after a storm disaster.”
Make A Plan
The first step in preparing for a tornado is to create an emergency plan that includes your pets. If you live in an area prone to tornadoes, consider installing a storm shelter or having a designated safe room in your home.
“Webster Groves and Kirkwood are known for their big, lovely trees, but those trees do come down and crash onto homes during storms,” said Pearl. “Make sure the safe room you set up is not located near large trees outside.
“It’s better to have plans to find safety in a basement, if available,” she added. “Stay away from any basement windows. Find a place in the basement where there are not a lot of items on shelves that could be blown around.”
If you must evacuate, take your pets with you and make sure they are secured in a carrier or on a leash, Pearl noted. And, of course, do not wait until the last minute before a storm to evacuate.
After a tornado has passed, inspect your property for any hazards that could harm your pets, such as downed power lines, broken glass or sharp debris. Pets should have access to clean water and food — and veterinary care if they show signs of distress.
“Pets are not going to behave the way you want them to in a severe storm situation,” said Pearl. “Consider putting them in a carrier if they are small, or on a leash if they are large. You need to hold the leash. Do no attach it to anything.”
“If you know a severe storm front is coming in the next day, it’s not a bad idea to get some anti-anxiety medicine from the vet before it hits,” she added. “Medicine should be administered before the high winds, hail, and lightning and thunder arrive.”
Pearl said veterinarians won’t think twice if you ask for anti-anxiety medicine ahead of a storm system that might come through the area.
“This is St. Louis where we have some pretty noisy July 4th activities,” said Pearl. “Pet owners do buy anti-anxiety medicine, especially for high-strung pets, before the fireworks start. And storms have their own fireworks.”
For more information on storms and pets, call the Missouri Humane Society’s Animal Medical Center at 314-951-1534 or visit amcma.org to request an appointment online.