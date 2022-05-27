In the wake of a tornado that sent a tree crashing through the roof of Andrew and Lindsey Paulter’s home in Kirkwood last week, the couple is grateful.
The two were on a plane to California and their three children were staying with relatives last Thursday night, May 19, when the EF-0 tornado touched down in Kirkwood, toppling large trees as the storm swept through the area.
“My wife and I are grateful that neither us nor our three children were home when it happened and that we’re all safe,” said Andrew Paulter, whose home is in the 800 block of Glendower Drive. “Luckily no one was home and no one got hurt.”
The EF-0 tornado, the weakest of tornado designations, started less than a mile from downtown Kirkwood around 5 p.m. It moved northeast to Warson Woods, crossing Manchester Road before dissipating near Brentwood, according to St. Louis meteorologists.
Trees, homes and cars along its three-mile path were damaged, but no injuries were reported. Many residents were without power for several hours.
Within 20 minutes of landing at the Las Vegas airport, Paulter and his wife were on a plane back to St. Louis. In the meantime, family members, friends and neighbors sprung into action.
Someone called the fire department; someone else bailed the home’s sump pump; another called a tree company; some arrived to start clearing tree limbs; others showed up with coffee and meals; and still others helped clean up and remove what could be saved from their daughter’s room where the tree crashed through the roof.
“We’ll need a whole new roof, and there’s other things that will need to be fixed, but it could have been a lot worse,” Paulter said. “Everyone has been so awesome, and we are so grateful to everyone who has showed up and helped, and those who have offered.”
As an aside, the 100-year-old tree that fell was home to a Cooper’s hawk nest. Crews from the World Bird Sanctuary were able to save the four eggs in the nest, and they are now in an incubator at the sanctuary in Valley Park.
Less than a half mile away, a large tree fell in the 600 block of Brownell Avenue, crushing the fence between Brook Weaver’s home and that of her neighbor’s. Weaver said the damage from the tornado wasn’t as extensive as when another one of her trees fell when destructive storms swept through the Kirkwood area last summer.
“Last year I had damage during the storm in August when my other tree fell,” she said. “It caused a lot of damage in my backyard and totally took out the power lines. We didn’t have power for almost five days. This time the power was back on in about eight hours.”
Weaver wasn’t home when the tornado came through, but she got caught driving in the storm.
“I was on my way home and I could see a funnel cloud and thought, ‘Wow ... maybe I should take these tornado warnings seriously.”
A little over a mile away, two large trees fell on two vehicles in the 1500 block of Renderer Drive in Warson Woods. Several other blocks in the area were littered with downed trees and severed power lines.
Glendale was spared much of the damage caused by the storm, though there were two trees down across the roadways in the 1200 block of Brookside Drive and the 1000 block of Glenway Drive.
Storm Debris Pick Up
The city of Kirkwood continues to pick up storm debris that has fallen into the public right of way or on a city easement. The city recommends residents contact a local tree service to have debris collected from private properties. Storm debris that is small enough can be broken up and/or mulched and placed into yard waste bags for collection.
The city of Warson Woods has placed a dumpster for yard waste in the parking lot of its municipal pool for resident use. City officials ask residents not to pile brush outside of the dumpster if it is full, and that the city will make another one available.