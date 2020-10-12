Metro Edge Figure Skating Club announced that the St. Louis Synergy Synchronized Skating Junior Team has been named by U.S. Figure Skating to the International Selection Pool for the 2020-2021 season.
The team is one of only nine junior teams in the country to have this honor. St. Louis Synergy is part of the Metro Edge Figure Skating Club based in Webster Groves. The club is home to six teams ranging from beginner to junior levels — the second highest level in international competition.
St. Louis Synergy Junior was last named Team USA in 2014 and competed in Salzburg, Austria.
The International Selection Pool includes junior- and senior-level teams that meet criteria approved by the U.S. Figure Skating International Committee. These teams are eligible to be considered for assignment to international competitions and, if chosen, represent the U.S. as Team USA.
Formed in 1956, synchronized skating offers athletes the chance to compete with a team and learn the value of teamwork and camaraderie. Teams of eight to 20 skaters perform challenging formations and step sequences. Competitions use the same judging system as singles, pairs and ice dance.
For more information about St. Louis Synergy synchronized skating or how to join one of the teams, visit www.metroedgefsc.org or contact Tammy Hoyt at thoyt@metroedgefsc.org.