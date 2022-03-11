The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of awards for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Distinguished Community Service, Commitment to Community and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The recipients will be honored at the chamber’s annual awards installation and banquet on Friday, March 11.
Citizen Of The Year
The Citizen of the Year Award for 2021 goes to Renee Moore, publisher of Kirkwood Lifestyle Magazine.
As the owner and publisher of Kirkwood Lifestyle Magazine, Moore believes that extraordinary stories are discovered through ordinary conversations. She says the best conversations start by simply asking, “How can I help?”
Moore enjoys helping share the stories of the people, places and things that make the Kirkwood and Des Peres communities so unique. As a newer Kirkwood business owner, she appreciates how friendly everyone in the community has been.
“The thing that is truly unique about Kirkwood is that it is remarkably welcoming. As someone who is basically new to this community, it was so easy to get involved with the chamber and other local organizations and foundations because everyone in this town is so warm and friendly,” she said. “I’m inspired by the endless Kirkwood connections, and I absolutely love discovering the stories and the history that surround this town.”
Business Of The Year
The Business of the Year Award goes to Kris Clark and Dan Mitchell, owners of The Summit All Seasons Market.
The market got its start with the siblings’ mother, Carol Mitchell. After operating a produce stand in Gray Summit, Carol Mitchell decided to open a second location in Kirkwood in 1984 after learning that a spot had become available in the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market. She decided to call her little stand Summit Produce since it was in the Gray Summit area of town. She also liked the slogan, “Peak of Perfection,” which complemented the name and assured her customers of the quality produce she would have.
In 2009, when Carol Mitchell decided to retire, her daughter Kristine (Kris Clark) came on as her son’s (Dan Mitchell) business partner. The brother-sister team has led The Summit ever since. Although enjoying her retirement, Carol Mitchell still stops in at the market from time to time, helping and advising on produce and suppliers.
In line with a new era, Summit Produce is rebranding as The Summit All Seasons Market, and adding a fifth season in its all-new Winter Market.
“As we have grown and expanded our products over the years from produce only back in the day, to today’s vast selection of plants, pumpkins, Christmas trees, seasonal décor, local foods, baked goods and seasonal experiences for the family, the new name ‘The Summit All Seasons Market’ and our new logo seek to reflect and better represent our growth and transformation over the years,” Dan Mitchell said.
Distinguished Community Service
Kirkwood High School boys cross country coach Wayne Baldwin, Jr. has been selected for the Distinguished Community Service Award.
Baldwin has led the Kirkwood High School boys’ cross country team since 1983. He also led the high school boys track and field team from 1982 to 2017.
Baldwin taught science at Nipher Middle School in the Kirkwood School District from 1976 to 2011, and is now a substitute teacher at Tillman Elementary School and Kirkwood High School. In both his roles as a teacher and coach, Baldwin has been a mentor and an inspiration to countless students throughout the years.
“Being nominated for the Distinguished Community Service recognition is humbling and exciting,” he said. “Daily, we strive to do the right thing when no one is looking and have a positive impact on the planet, the community and the humans we encounter.”
Baldwin enjoys outdoor and environmental activities, road running, cycling, traveling and substitute teaching.
Commitment To Community
The Commitment to Community Award for 2021 goes to Ben Spaulding, general manager of Raising Cane’s Des Peres and Kirkwood.
Spaulding has worked in the restaurant industry for 24 years, and is the general manager, fry cook and cashier of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 12215 Manchester Road in Des Peres.
Besides serving quality chicken finger meals in the restaurant, Spaulding and his crew give back to the community with a focus on education, feeding the hungry, pet welfare, active lifestyles, and business development and entrepreneurship. Spaulding lives in Affton with his fiancé, four sons, two daughters and three dogs.
Lifetime Achievement Award
The Lifetime Achievement Award is being presented to Lloyd Schnieders, who is retired from Grabel, Schnieders and Hollman & Co., CPA, PC.
Schnieders joined with Albert Grabel, CPA in 1972, became a partner in 1976, was president from 1987 through 2004, and retired in 2020. He has taught “Tax Laws and Your Client” at the Missouri Real Estate School. He was awarded “CPA of The Year” for 2007 by the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants.
He was senior in charge of audits of labor organizations and Taft-Hartley plans for over 40 years. His clients ranged from those with $200 million retirement plans to beginning entrepreneurs, and he was active in several professional organizations throughout the state.
Schnieders has served as trustee of the city of Kirkwood and Missouri Employees Retirement Pension Fund. He was a past president and a member of the Kirkwood Rotary Club for over 20 years. He has been an active member of the Kirkwood-Des Peres area Chamber of Commerce since 2006, serving as a past member of the board of directors and currently serving on the finance committee.
Schnieders said of all his accomplishments, the greatest has been marrying his wife, Martha, raising their children, and being part of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives.