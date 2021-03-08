These days, home trends are about more than good design and aesthetics — they’re about creating spaces that reflect and owner’s values and are more comfortable and enjoyable to live in. From net-zero and net-positive construction to tiny minimalist homes, trends are all about a family’s lifestyle.
Whether shopping for a new home, renovating your own or creating a new build from scratch, here are some of the biggest trends homeowners need to know for inspiration.
• Sustainable Design. This one has been popular for a long time, but green design has evolved to be about much more than energy-efficient appliances and LED light bulbs. Now, it’s all about making sure everything in a home reduces the carbon footprint and minimizes any impact on the environment.
To try the trend, think big and get creative — install solar panels on the roof, choose building materials that don’t require deforestation and upcycle old furniture for decorative elements instead of buying new.
• Disaster Resiliency. From tornadoes to flooding, people now need to prepare for the worst when building their homes.
Switching to disaster-resilient materials is an important first step. Many builders now prefer to use stronger, more energy-efficient materials like insulated concrete forms instead of more traditional materials like wood. Insulated concrete forms can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour and offer a fire protection rating of up to four hours.
• Outdoor Living. Many are now choosing to forgo getting a cottage or summer home and recreate the experience in our own backyards. This trend helps make the most of existing space and take full advantage of yards or patios during the summer months.
Design a full living space outside, complete with an outdoor television and comfy couches, as well as a kitchen and refrigerator for entertaining. Consider adding a fireplace or firepit to keep warm during cool summer nights and enjoy the outdoors through spring, fall and even winter for those who are brave.
• Home Automation. This is another longstanding trend that shows no signs of slowing down. It has also evolved to encompass more of the home to make life even more comfortable and convenient. From an oven that can be turned on remotely to preheat, to skylights that can open and close automatically to create the perfect ambient temperature, there are more ways than ever to integrate smart home technology into a living space.
Start small with voice assistant and smart light bulbs and work your way up to a total smart home system that includes home security, temperature controls and all your electronic devices.
• Customization. Don’t settle for what mass manufacturers decide to build, or what works for everyone else. Creating a unique home is the latest trend, with custom-built storage and personalized architectural features to make the space stand out.
Some go as far as building a custom home that’s suited to their families. Older home demolitions and purchasing land-only properties is becoming more common, allowing buyers to work with an architect to create exactly what they want with a new build.