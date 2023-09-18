Supporters of a property tax freeze for senior homeowners in St. Louis County say they’re not giving up on a bill that’s already been rejected by the county council. They say it’s just too popular to fail.
St. Louis County Councilman Dennis Hancock, whose district takes in Kirkwood, Des Peres, Fenton, Sunset Hills and more, said the tax freeze enabled by Missouri Senate Bill 190 is “too popular to fail.”
Hancock said he will soon reintroduce the bill to the council. He said some county council members may wish it would go away. Instead, it has been gaining momentum because residents are pushing for it — and have been vocal about it.
“The bottom line is that seniors have paid their dues,” said Hancock. “They’re on fixed incomes now, but their taxes just seem to go up with every reassessment. They don’t want to be taxed out of their homes. It’s great that they are keeping the heat on the politicians on this freeze. There are new circumstances that make passage likely.”
Among those new circumstances:
• More than 25 counties in the state are taking up the relief bill, and several have passed the bill with modifications.
• Stiff opposition from the Missouri Association of Counties has evaporated with information showing no dramatic revenue loss from the bill’s passage.
• St. Louis County officials are in the awkward position of giving property tax cuts for a Boeing expansion, while thumbing a nose at residents.
• New emphasis on the fact that the bill is a “tax freeze,” and not a “tax cut,” is softening opposition to the tax relief for seniors.
“I don’t think there are any ‘hard no’s’ on our county council anymore,” said Hancock. “They’ve been hearing from the voters. I just think they want a few clarifications on the bill and then it will pass.”
An Added Benefit
Dennis Ganahl, co-founder of Missouri Tax Relief Now, said county officials will benefit from passage of the tax freeze in ways they may not have anticipated — ways that could save the county money.
“Every reassessment, the county has to rent locations for property tax appeals,” Ganahl said. “It has to pay appeals counselors, and it has to pay appraisers to go out and take a closer look at home properties.
“I’ll bet close to 80% of the county reassessment appeals are from seniors,” he added. “After all, they get hurt the most from reassessment hikes, and they also have more time to make the case before the appeals personnel employed by the assessor.”
Ganahl predicts the number of reassessment appeals will drop dramatically after the St. Louis County Council passes a tax freeze for senior homeowners.
“One thing the council needs to know is this is not going to go away,” said Ganahl. “If the county doesn’t pass it, we’ll go out with petitions, get the signatures needed, get it on the ballot, and we’ll pass it.”
Ganahl said Missouri Tax Relief Now will need to get enough signatures to equal 5% of the total votes in the last governor’s election in the county. He said that number would be around 27,000 signatures.
“We could get that number out of the Webster-Kirkwood and Chesterfield areas alone, never mind north and south county,” said Ganahl. “We have the people to go out with petitions, too, and we have the votes.”
Ganahl conceded that the state legislature could have done a much better job writing the tax freeze bill. There have been questions about who qualifies as a senior, when it will go into effect and whether the freeze can be adjusted lower if property values take a tumble.
Answering Freeze Questions
St. Louis County Councilman Hancock said Missouri counties taking up the tax freeze for seniors are writing answers into the bills that they are passing.
“That is what we need to do in St. Louis County with a council work session,” Hancock added.
For example, Camden County is writing that the freeze can take effect when a homeowner is 62 years old. That clears up the question of whether the freeze would be available for someone who doesn’t take Social Security checks until reaching the age of 68 or 70.
Also, because the state legislation says the freeze is available to those who take Social Security, public school teachers have worried they would be cut out of the benefit because they don’t qualify to take Social Security.
“Making this age dependent resolves that,” said Hancock. “Some county council members wanted a lid on house value for the freeze. Does someone who owns a $2 million house really need the tax freeze?”
Hancock said state law would likely not allow a cap on house value that would prevent senior owners of expensive homes from enjoying the tax freeze benefit.
If a bill is passed and signed into law by the St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, the freeze on property taxes for seniors would begin with the tax bill to be paid in 2024. The freeze would remain in effect unless substantial improvements are made to the home or property values fell precipitously.
Hancock said he studied census bureau statistics on age demographics and home ownership. Based on that, he said the revenue hit to the county and public schools is far less than some opponents are citing.
The Missouri School Boards Association lobbied against the state bill and urged Gov. Mike Parson not to sign it this summer. Now that Parson has signed the bill, individual counties in the state are starting to take it up.
Earlier this week, the St. Charles County Council unanimously approved a property tax freeze for its seniors.