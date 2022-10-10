Driving past the shrinking image of the former St. Louis County Library headquarters on Lindbergh Boulevard stirs many fond memories of being there. (It will be rebuilt and open in two years.) There, speakers like the brilliant historian Doris Kearns Goodwin shared her newest book on Lincoln or a Roosevelt. An endless number of speakers and authors were there. Even great staff members we came to know over decades ... always helpful.
Yet this contrasts harshly with too many voices today who undermine the role of librarians by seeking to ban this book or another one that offends them. They also target libraries in our schools, which are critical to quality public education. How far are we away from open book burning as in the 1930s? My bottom line: as a former member of a school board, this challenge calls on us to vote for and support school boards committed to professional librarian standards of learning and access.
Dan J. Sullivan
Kirkwood