The polarity that Mayor Welch continues to inflict upon the university/high school area of Webster Groves has to stop. How many “protected” blocks and “restricted area” parking signs have sprung up during her time in office? Now she wants to drive students off of Bompart, a public street, so that the employees at a building with its own parking lot two blocks away can have reserved parking.
We could ask for resident “protected” status near our home at the congested intersection of East Swon with Sylvester Avenue, but that’s not the right thing to do. Open a portion of each block that currently prohibits student parking and the congestion which affects our trash pick up, deliveries and emergency vehicles won’t keep spreading to unsuspecting neighbors more distant from the schools. Treat us fair and equal; residents, students and the business community.
Webster Groves