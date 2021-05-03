It is so discouraging to read where Jack Cancila and the Times discriminate against a local builder for the type of homes he builds as “cookie cutter.” I do not personally know this builder, and why mention this business again since there are at least eight major builders in the area all eliminating older homes for newer ones? Yet, as an avid daily walker, I see many homes torn down and none of these lots look worse with a new home on it.
Not everyone knows that apparently this is a nationwide trend, and thank goodness it is the trend or we would have blighted neighborhoods everywhere. These builders make a living by providing new homes for those who can afford them. They employ several employees for this process, and they usually triple the property taxes. Everyone is happy on this end, yet you have the “cookie cutter” neighbor who only knows how to complain and put down successful people for providing a service whom there are many people waiting in line to pay for.
These “cookie cutter” people need to hop back into their cookie jar! Kirkwood was built with all types of homes, many of them with “cookie cutter” styles from the post-World War II era and all types of people. Let us just all come together and not sweat the small stuff, OK?
Tom Brockmann
Kirkwood