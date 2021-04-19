On a recent walk in my Kirkwood neighborhood I saw yet another sign of change. No, it was not from winter into spring or a red light to a green light. It was literally a yard sign. This time it was on Harrison near Jewel, but the same sign has been popping up all over Kirkwood. It was yet another Lewis Homes sign, yet another house coming down and more mature trees chopped to pieces so another cookie cutter Lewis Home can be put up. Yet another affordable housing option being replaced by a house that will likely be too large for its lot.
I know I cannot stop Mr. Lewis and he is obviously very successful, but I do have one request — use different architects. All of your houses look almost exactly alike. If I wanted that kind of neighborhood, I’d live in West County, not in what is rapidly becoming Lewiswood.
Jack Cancila
Kirkwood