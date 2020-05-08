This is a tongue in cheek challenge. We all see these new cookie cutter houses going up as the older homes are torn down. I see it everywhere as I drive through town and we walk our three Bassett Hounds round my neighborhood. I am suggesting Kirkwood needs to change its motto.
I will start:
1. Kirkwood, the city formerly known as the Greentree City.
2. Kirkwood, the big box houses with ugly siding city.
Anyone can submit their own motto. We are all stuck at home; let's have some community fun
Ed Johnston
Kirkwood