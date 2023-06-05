The city of Oakland has a new mayor. In a unanimous vote on May 17, the Oakland Board of Aldermen appointed Ward 1 Alderman and Board President Tom Steuby as mayor.
Steuby will fill the unexpired term of Andrew Stewart, who was elected on April 4. Stewart closed on a home in Glendale and resigned as mayor on April 30.
The board will address the vacancy in Ward 1 created by Steuby’s appointment to mayor at its regular meeting on June 21, according to Oakland City Administrator Helmut Starr.
Stewart was elected to the board of aldermen in 1998, serving as president of the board in 2017. When former mayor Paul Marti Jr. resigned for health reasons, Stewart was appointed to fill Marti’s unexpired term. He was then elected to the mayor’s post in 2018.