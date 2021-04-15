Holmes, Tom. Tom was born Feb. 7, 1943, and passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Joan Holmes; dear father of Tom (Megan) Holmes and Erin (Jon) Ramirez; dear grandfather of five; dear brother of Steve (Kris) Holmes.
Tom attended Immaculate Heart of Mary, CBC, S.E. MO State University. (BA/MA); he taught in the Webster Groves School District (1967-2003), began and coached the Webster Groves High School Soccer Program (1967-2003), was inducted into the Soccer Hall of Fame (2003) and inducted into The Webster Groves Sports Hall of Fame (2004). He played for the St. Louis Bomber Rugby Club and was named to the All Century Team. Tom coached for a number of youth soccer programs. He took the 1982 Busch S.C. Girls Team and the 1980 Busch S.C. Boys Team to two Snickers National Championship Tournaments. He played soccer for The Kutis Over 50 Team in the Veterans Cup.
A memorial visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Sunday, April 18, from 2-8 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Ste. Genevieve Du Bois Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Contributions to Gateway City F.C./Tom Holmes Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Paul Zarky (zarkmania@hotmail.com) or S.P.E.N.S.A. — Special Needs Soccer Association (Spensa.org) appreciated.