Voters in the April 5 election have chosen incumbents Allen Todd and Alex Kahn to fill two, three-year terms on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections. Newcomer Tara Scheer also won her bid for a one-year unexpired term ending April 2023.
Of the five candidates for the three-year terms, Todd received the most votes with 4,722 or 31.41% of the total votes cast. Kahn took second place with 4,498 votes or 29.92%.
Challengers Justin Hauke, Brian Middendorf and Robert E. Dorries Jr. came up short in their bids for school board. Middendorf received 2,563 votes — roughly 17.1% of the total. Hauke garnered 2,509 votes or 16.69% and Dorries received 740 votes or 4.92%.
With 3,944 votes or 50.31%, Scheer won the race for a one-year unexpired term on the school board. Barbara Strang received 2,455 votes or 31.31% and Courtney Schaefer received 1,441 votes or 18.38%.
Allen Todd
Incumbent Todd lives in Webster Groves with his two children who attend Bristol Elementary School. Prior to his election to the school board in 2020, he served as chair of the district’s Finance Advisory Committee, a member of the Legislative Advocacy Committee and spent two years as president of the Parent Teacher Organization at the Walter Ambrose Family Center. He is the director of partnerships and initiatives for Health Literacy Media and has spent more than 20 years working in non-profit, governmental and public policy settings.
Todd said he is committed to creating a culture that allows every student to achieve their highest potential and prepare for the future.
“We must come in without an agenda and with an open mind. The children must be in the center of everything we do,” he said. “I believe a high-quality public education is a foundation of society and something we must continue to protect. That’s our most important function. I will continue to fight every day for the best interest of all of our students.”
Alex Kahn
Incumbent Kahn will be serving his second three-year term on the Webster Groves School Board.
During his first term, he served on the Strategic Planning Committee, Equity in Action Committee, Special School District Governance Board, Staff and Administration Committee and the Legislative Advocacy Committee. Prior to his service on the board, Kahn helped create and served on the Peter and Paul Community Services Junior Board, which helps those facing homelessness. He is father to a second grader at Edgar Road Elementary School, and works in sales and marketing at Nestle Purina.
Kahn said he plans to bring together the presently divided school community and continue Webster’s legacy of academic excellence.
“I’m so moved by everyone’s support and so grateful to serve another term on the Webster Groves School Board,” said Kahn.
Tara Scheer
Nearly a lifelong resident of Webster Groves, Scheer is a graduate of the Webster Groves School District.
Her two children attend Hixson Middle School and Bristol Elementary. Her professional background is in strategic planning and market research, most recently at Enterprise Holdings. In 2020, she left her career to support her children’s virtual learning. She continues to serve as a room parent and participates on several Parent Teacher Organization committees, as well as other parent groups within the district.
Scheer said she will actively support kids, teachers and schools, and use her professional skills to help the district as it embarks on the strategic planning process.
“I believe listening is the foundation of a strong strategy,” she said. “I’m committed to expanding those conversations going forward and to ensuring we work towards positive, community-centered solutions.”