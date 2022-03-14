Those looking to build communication, leadership, public speaking, interviewing skills and more are invited to check out the South County Toastmasters Club, which includes a number of members from the Webster-Kirkwood Times readership area and is open to everyone.
Anyone 18 years of age and older is welcome. The club is dedicated to helping people of all ages and backgrounds improve communication and leadership skills. Whether people are looking to work on job interviewing skills, deliver a special presentation, or prepare to give a toast at a wedding or a eulogy at a funeral, the club can help. Its members consist of professionals, entrepreneurs, those looking for work, those without a high school diploma, or anyone needing guidance in building the confidence and the skills needed to navigate the everyday world.
South County Toastmasters Club meets every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Some meetings are also held virtually via Zoom. For more information, contact Jim Salih at 314-706-6434, email southcountytoastmasters@gmail.com or visit southcountytoastmasters.org.