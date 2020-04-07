Written and submitted by Webster Park Association President Dan Bruzzini
We’re in this together, and I’m not just referring to the quarantine, but to our neighbors with whom we determine all aspects of the community where we live, work and play.
The first recognized case of COVID-19 in St. Louis came from a study abroad student on March 9, and by March 15, St. Louis had closed its schools. In just a few weeks, the economic, social and religious life in St. Louis has changed in many ways, but in others it is just the same.
The 212 houses and 550-plus people of The Webster Park Association reaffirmed our unchanging neighborly nature by hosting a “Toast Your Neighbor” event on Friday, April 3.
Abiding by social distancing requirements, of course, Webster Park neighbors came out to their driveways with their drinks of choice and toasted one another. We celebrated the many things we have in common instead of the finger-pointing problems of picayune politics.
Many residents are taking advantage of the time the quarantine has given us to get to know each other better. Pete and Pat Grace thought the toast would last just a few minutes, but had such a good time with their neighbors they are now planning a block party for when the quarantine is over.
Dr. Liz and Eric Utterson have transitioned to working at home with Dr. Liz engaged in telehealth and Eric continuing his work as an engineer. They’re also taking turns watching their active 3-year-old George. One momentary gap in coverage was all their “Georgie” needed to perform some unnecessary interior design with his favorite stickers on the walls, floors and furniture.
The education of our children may be undergoing the kind of change we saw when the blue and yellow of Blockbuster video faded away to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney.
Webster Park resident and professor Kristen Bruzzini marvels at the adaptability of her Generation Z (born 1995-2015) students from classroom to online education and makes the following observation: “They have grown up online since America online (AOL) started dial-up service in 1996. The education paradigm has definitely shifted, possibly permanently.”
John and Mary Garavaglia, who recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, cheekily commented on their current coping skills: “We only threaten to kill each other once a day now. Down from the twice a day earlier in the quarantine.”
Webster Park’s “Toast Your Neighbor” was a fun and a friendly reminder of how best to change the world — take care of yourself, your family and your neighborhood community. So raise your glass high and say: “Prost,” “Kampai,” “Salute” or “Cheers” to the wonderful people living next door. We’re in this together and we’ll win this together!