Over the last several days, racist graffiti has defaced sidewalks outside several local churches and at the base of the statue at Barbre Park which honors the rich history of our North Webster neighborhood. Additionally, anonymous letters seeking the removal of Black Lives Matter signs on private property were mailed to some in our community. These distressing incidents have caused great anguish and are contrary to the values of equity, diversity, inclusion, and respect for each other that are at the heart of our community.
There is no place for racism in our community. The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating these incidents, and we fully support their work. We affirm our commitment to making Webster Groves a more welcoming community to all, where equity, diversity and inclusion are lived values.
The Mayor and City Council of Webster Groves have joined leaders from the Webster Groves School District, Webster University and the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition for a series of meetings throughout the summer in order to discuss how we can work together to advance racial equity in our community. While plans are not yet finalized, we expect to engage in an equity audit of our city government, continue to work with the Police Community Engagement Board and Webster Groves Police Department on issues of policing, to review and amend city ordinances where necessary, and to provide opportunities for meaningful community conversations.
We commit to continuing the difficult work that lies ahead because we know this work will ultimately create a more affirming and inclusive community within Webster Groves.