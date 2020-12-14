How do you spell white elephant? KPAC (Kirkwood Performing Arts Center).
I recently completed my Eagle Scout Service Project — collecting toiletry items for KirkCare. First, a big thank you to the over 800 neighbors of Tillman Elementary School who generously donated over 2,000 items.
The Dec. 4 WKT published a letter entitled “Development Would Endanger Wildlife and Habitat.” Several of the statements made in this letter are simply not accurate.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson sadly does nothing of real importance to stop Missourians from dying due to the coronavirus. Because of Parson, Missourians are tragically without a mandatory mask order. Therefore Missourians must remember — for the sake of themselves, their loved ones and all peop…
Apropos of your story, “Local Mayors Fear Fallout From Mo. Amendment 3,” I want to suggest that any future reports about the Missouri legislature in general, and about Amendment 3 in particular, should be located in your Crime Reports.