This is in response to several letters opining that the Second Amendment only applies to the militia. I refer to those people as the “Comma Challenged.” They read the amendment and then stop at a comma without reading the rest of the text.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The “people” referred to are the same “people” referred to in the first, fourth, fifth, ninth and 10th amendments, also known as the Bill of Rights. Simply put, the right to keep and bear arms is an individual right.
I am not a lawyer or a legal scholar, but there is the Supreme Court of the U.S. Those on the Supreme Court are the final arbiters of what the Constitution says and what its meaning is. In the 2008 case of District Of Columbia V. Heller, the Supreme Court ruled that: “The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia ... ”
The “Comma Challenged” can disagree with the ruling if they wish, but until they are nominated and confirmed as justices of the Supreme Court in sufficient numbers to overturn the Heller decision, the right to keep and bear arms is an individual right not connected to military service and is the law of the land.
Charles VanDercamp
Kirkwood