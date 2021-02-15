Like most of my white friends and acquaintances:
I was not raised in poverty.
I do not live in poverty now.
I attended good schools and consumed healthful food.
I was not discriminated against because of my race or ethnicity.
I was told I could be anything I wanted to be and encouraged to follow my dreams.
I was not oppressed, harassed or disenfranchised.
My needs were acknowledged, addressed and (mostly) satisfied.
I was provided abundant opportunities and granted the personal freedoms guaranteed me in this country — and assumed that everyone else was being treated the same way.
But, of course, everyone was NOT being treated the same way.
The Black Lives Matter movement is a plea to be provided the same freedoms, opportunities and privileges that white citizens are granted without petition.
This is about decades of poverty, racism and social injustice. To deny the BLM plea is unconscionable and inhumane.
Don Owen
Manchester